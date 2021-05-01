Man goes on a rampage with a knife than barricade house threading to set light to the property in Ilford

Police have successfully brought the incident in Goodmayes Lane, Ilford to a safe conclusion just after 11.45pm. Fous hours Armed Police TSG officers and Paramedics were all scrambled to the address.

Goodmayes road was closed in both direction as the man went on the rampage throwing out wardrobes, TV and many other possessions.

A spokesman for the Met police said Officers were called shortly before 7.39pm on Friday, 30 April, following reports of a disturbance at a residential address at the location.

Officers attended the location and a man has refused to leave the property. He is also believed to be carrying a knife and making threats to officers. A number of resources, including the London Ambulance Service, the London Fire Brigade and a police negotiator, were sent to the area and officers are working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.