Driver escapes serious injury after ploughing into the path of London bus in Barking

The driver of the car had a lucky escape after he collided with a London bus late in the early hours of Saturday.

Emergency services were called to Jenkins Road after it’s alleged that the car entered from a side road at speed and smashed into the side of the bus that was in service.

Paramedics, Police and Fire crews from the LFB were called at around about 12.30am on the 1st May to free the driver and the passengers trapped on the bus. Officers from the Met Police have closed the road in both directions and an investigation into the cause of the collision has been launched by the Met Police traffic command (SO15).

Two Paramedic officers three land ambulance all rushed to the scene to treat those involved after fire crews freed the trapped driver of the who is said to be injured. Fire crews then went on to breaking open the fire exit on the bus to free the trapped bus driver who is understood to have escaped injury and also making the scene safe after liquid from the bus leaked on to the road

The road remains closed in both directions to assist with collision investigation and recovery of the vehicle involved.

A number of people have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Met Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow