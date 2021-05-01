Police have issued a witness appeal after a collision involving a car and a trike took place in Postling near Hythe

At around 9.45am on Thursday 29 April 2021, officers were called to a collision in Sandling Road, Postling.

A black Talisman trike was travelling northbound when it was involved in a collision with a silver Ford car and a white Hyundai car.

The rider of the trike sustained serious injuries and was taken to a London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email [email protected] quoting AH/KA/039/21.