Information is sought to help locate a teenage boy who has been reported missing.

Gregton Bower was last seen in Gravesend town centre on Tuesday 6 April 2021 and may have travelled to south London.

The 16-year-old is described as being around 5ft 7in, of medium build and with black, plaited hair.

He is last known to have been wearing a dark blue Nike fleece, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Sergeant Sam de Lozey from Kent Police said: ‘We are concerned about Gregton’s wellbeing and are actively working with several partner agencies to find him.

‘He is known to have connections in south London, including the Lewisham and Deptford areas, and I would encourage anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 09-0447.