Police launch Manhunt after blood bath stabbing in busy city centre Portsmouth

A manhunt is underway to find a knifeman after a 19-Year-old was stabbed in broad daylight in a busy city centre

Hampshire Constabulary have today launched a manhunt for a knifeman involved in a vicious stabbing that unfolded in Portsmouth City Centre on 30th April shortly after 5.30 pm, Emergency services were called to Arundel Street after receiving reports of a young male that had been stabbed with a bladed article.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary, South Central Ambulance Service along with the critical care team from Hampshire and IOW Air Ambulance service, were called to assist in a stabbing where a male had been attacked, a source has revealed that a 19-year-old male was stabbed in the lower torso abdomen.

After the male was given life-saving emergency care at the scene in Commercial Road Portsmouth, He was airlifted with Hampshire and IOW Air Ambulance to Southampton General Hospital Specialist Trauma Unit.

The male is understood to have undergone emergency surgery at Southampton General Hospital where the male remains in critical condition.

The assault happened at the junction of Slindon Street and Yapton Street Portsmouth, whilst in the heavily populated busy City Centre with onlookers shocked and terrified by what they had witnessed.

The scene was sealed off with crime scene investigators conducting forensic analysis of the scene in the hours after the assault.

Hampshire Constabulary are now appealing to any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident.

They have also asked that anyone with CCTV or mobile phone footage of the incident to make contact with them to assist in their investigation.

In the hope to find the assailant who carried out the horrific vicious attack which left onlookers shocked and terrified.

You can contact them on 101 quoting: 44210165339