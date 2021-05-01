Counter Terrorism Policing arrest five for terrorism offences

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East have this morning (01/05) arrested five people from West Yorkshire, Wiltshire and North Wales on suspicion of terrorism offences.

A 29 year old man was arrested from an address in Keighley on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

A 30 year old man was arrested from an address in Keighley on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

A 28 year old woman was arrested from an address in Keighley on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

A 16 year old male was arrested from an address in Swindon on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

A 28 year old man was arrested from an address in Anglesey on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

All five have been taken to a police station in West Yorkshire for questioning.

A number of properties are currently being searched in connection with these arrests.

The arrests form part of an ongoing investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East into to Right Wing Terrorism.

We recognise that local people may have concerns as a result of this activity. We would like to reassure them that these arrests are pre-planned and intelligence led and there is not believed to be any immediate risk to the local community.

We are grateful for the understanding, patience and support of local residents while these enquiries continue.