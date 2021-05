Phillip, who is 45, was reported missing shortly after 10pm last night, Saturday 1 May.

Both his family and our officers are concerned about him and we would like to locate him to make sure he is OK.

Phillip, pictured, is white, about 5ft 11ins tall, with brown hair and was last known to be wearing black trousers and a black t-shirt.

Police believe he is in the Heybridge area. If you see Phillip or know where he is, please call us on 101.