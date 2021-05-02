ASHFORD BREAKING KENT

Danny Downs is wanted in connection with a burglary in #Ashford

If you know where he is, call 101, quoting 46/ZY/14672/19.
You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org
 
 