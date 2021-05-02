Two men have been taken to hospital with stab wounds

The two men where found with stab wounds on a Green Avenue near to Watford Way in the Mill Hill area of NW7 both men had been stabbed. The pair are said to have been by each other and stabbed each other.

Police say they aren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident

Forensics officers could be seen in blue paper suits carrying out an examination of cordoned off area.

A number of items of clothing and trainers could be seen on the grass area that is on the police guard

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called to Watford Way, NW7 at 2.48pm on Sunday, 2 May following reports of a stabbing. A second call was received shortly after to nearby Green Avenue.

“Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and found two men who had been stabbed.

“Both have been taken to hospital. One man’s injuries have been assessed as non-life threatening and we await an update on the condition of the second man.

“It is believed that both men were known to each other. They have been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.