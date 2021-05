Eddie Phillips was last seen at around 8.50am on Sunday 2 May 2021 in the Beatty Avenue area of Gillingham.

He has dark curly hair, a stocky build and is six feet one inch tall. The 38-year-old is reported to be wearing a dark top and grey jogging trousers.

Officers are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who sees Eddie or has information regarding his whereabouts, should call Kent Police on 101 quoting 02-0305. You