Eight fire appliances and an aerial ladder platform have been sent to tackle a well developed blaze in Southampton

1 hour ago
1 Min Read
Approx fifty firefighters and officers have been scrambled to the incident on  St James Road in Southampton after the blaze ripped through a property that is understood to be the old coach house at around 11.30pm on Sunday evening.

 

Fire crews from across  Southampton stationed at  St Mary’s, Redbridge,Hightown and Eastleigh along with two command and control units have been called to the incident. 

St James Road and part of Bellemoor Road has been closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

 

Locals residents on St James Road  are being advised to keep all windows and doors closed due to a large amount of smoke issuing from the building.

 

The cause of the blaze is not currently known.

Firefighters are expected to remain until the earlier hours.

South Central Ambulance have also sent a HART team to the incident.

 

More to follow 
 