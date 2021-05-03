Police have confirmed that all four of the children who were taken to hospital after eating sweets which they believed contained cannabis are not thought to have suffered any long term ill-effects

One of the 12-year-old boys was discharged late on Saturday 1st May and the other three, who had suffered vomiting and other physical reactions, are expected to be released from hospital today after being kept in overnight for monitoring and observation.

Officers are still investigating the origin of the sweets and will be speaking further with the children and their families today.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Betchley said:

“These children were incredibly lucky that they were not more seriously affected by whatever it was that they ate – and this is thanks, in great part, to the prompt actions of two medical students who happened to be nearby and assisted in the early stages; as well as the South East Coast Ambulance Service and hospital staff for their rapid response and treatment.

“We are still investigating where the children obtained these sweets from, and are still keen for any information that may help us identify the specific source of the sweets in this case.

“I’d also ask anyone who has these types of products to think about how they store them and who could access them – consider the impact should these sweets come into the possession of younger children who have no knowledge of their contents.

“Officers will also be making reassurance visits to the area in Epsom where the children were found, so anyone locally with concerns is asked to speak to a police officer or PCSO”.