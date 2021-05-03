The family of Clive Porter, 63, from Tring, Hertfordshire, who died after an incident on the Grand Union Canal in Aylesbury on Monday (26/4), have issued a tribute to him.

Mr Porter previously served as a police officer for Hertfordshire Constabulary.

“Clive Porter was a much loved husband, dad and grandad. He was a quiet calm and caring person, who served the community as a police officer for over 30 years before joining the Canal and River Trust. He was loved and respected by all who met him.

“Clive had a passion for working outdoors and meeting people. He believed in caring for people and the environment through the principle of policing by the people for the people.

“The family would like to thank the hard working investigation team at Thames Valley Police and also the family liaisons DC James Armitage and DC Lynda Stearman for their hard work and support.

“The family have also been overwhelmed by all the support and messages of condolence they have received from friends, family and the wider community.”

Members of Clive Porter’s family have requested for their privacy to be respected and therefore do not wish to speak to the media at this difficult time.