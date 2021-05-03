Hampshire police again for a second day were forced to close the A33 between Larkwhistle Farm Road and Woodmancott junctions after hundreds of travellers descended on the busy stretch of road for wacky races and big bucks bets.

The police were left with no option but to close the busy road as a number of 4×4 vehicles surrounded racing horse and traps whilst passengers can be seen hanging out of vehicles and hundreds of spectators were standing on the side of the busy A33 road.

The video released was taken on Saturday where bets were laid on the fastest horse and rider. It was also reported that the “winning” horse received 9 stitches in her leg following the race.

Police took to a tactical approach fully aware of the dangers of the highway and RSPCA officials were made aware of the activities.

Video footage was captured and the police and RSPCA officials will follow up on an investigation with any further enforcement required taken.

Hampshire police also seized three vehicles and arrested one person on Saturday for drug driving who attended the unauthorised event.

MP Steve Brine has raised serious concerns with Hampshire Police Chief Constable about the illegal activities and absence of police intervening.

A spokesperson for the traveller community ressponded stating; “racist again ….against travelers”

Hampshire police stated: “We have increased our patrols in the area, officers will engage with those in attendance and use enforcement action where necessary and proportionate to do so.