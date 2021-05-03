BREAKING FOLKESTONE KENT

Kent Police refer themselves to the IOPC following incident in Folkestone

45 mins ago
1 Min Read
A man was seriously injured and flown to a London hospital after falling or jumping from a 3rd-floor window when police attended Lennard Court, off Ryland Place in Folkestone on a “routine enquiry” at 6pm on Friday evening. The incident has been referred to the IOPC by Kent Police