A man was seriously injured and flown to a London hospital after falling or jumping from a 3rd-floor window when police attended Lennard Court, off Ryland Place in Folkestone on a “routine enquiry” at 6pm on Friday evening. The incident has been referred to the IOPC by Kent Police
Kent Police refer themselves to the IOPC following incident in Folkestone
45 mins ago
1 Min Read
