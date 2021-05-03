Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, following a serious road traffic collision on the B2177.

The incident occurred at around 5pm on Saturday evening (1 May) when a blue Kawasaki ZR750 motorcycle was involved in a serious collision. At the time the rider was travelling east on the B2177 on Winchester Road towards Bishops Waltham.

The rider, a 33-year-old man from Winchester, was taken to Southampton General Hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical state at this time.

Officers are particular keen to identify the rider of a cruiser-type motorcycle, possible a Harley Davidson, which they believe was travelling slightly ahead of the motorcycle involved in the collision.

Were you travelling in the area at the time? Did you see what happened? Perhaps you saw a motorcycle matching the description of the cruiser-type bike?

Anyone with information, or dash-cam footage, is asked to call 101, quoting 44210166661.