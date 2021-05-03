Two men arrested in Portsmouth Attempted Murder investigation

Police were called just after 5.30pm on Friday 30th April to reports of a man being attacked with a knife on Arundel Street, at the junction with Buckingham Street.

On arrival, a 19-year-old man from Fratton was located with a stab wound. He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, they are not considered life-threatening at this time.

Hampshire Constabulary have stated: ‘Officers have since arrested an 18-year-old man from Southsea on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in custody at this time.

A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, both from Portsmouth, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have been released from custody but remain under investigation.

Previously; Officers released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak with in connection to this investigation.

He is described as a white man, approximately 6ft tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black puffa jacket and a dark blue hood, dark coloured jogging bottoms, with black trainers and white socks.

He was also in possession of a black scooter with green writing on the stem.

Police appreciate there is no image showing his face, but are hopeful that someone who knows him will recognise the clothing.