The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning covering today and tomorrow for strong wind and rain

Today will see a dry start with some brightness. However, cloud thickening from the west, with a spell of wet and windy weather spreading eastwards during the afternoon and evening. Coastal gales likely. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Tuesday, cool and rather cloudy with showers and strong winds, easing later. Wednesday, sunny spells and showers. Rather chilly. Dry, chilly start Thursday, chance of rain developing for a time.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

A spell of disruptive winds is likely from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning.

What to expect:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Damage to outdoor temporary structures possible, with some tree branches down too

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves