The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning covering today and tomorrow for strong wind and rain

Today will see a dry start with some brightness. However, cloud thickening from the west, with a spell of wet and windy weather spreading eastwards during the afternoon and evening. Coastal gales likely. Maximum temperature 12 °C.
Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:
Tuesday, cool and rather cloudy with showers and strong winds, easing later. Wednesday, sunny spells and showers. Rather chilly. Dry, chilly start Thursday, chance of rain developing for a time.
A spell of disruptive winds is likely from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning.
What to expect:
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
Damage to outdoor temporary structures possible, with some tree branches down too
It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves