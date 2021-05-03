A cruelty probe has been launched after two horses were found dead in Micheldever

Travellers racing horses on the A33 causing police to close the road due to serious safety concerns and over two hundred in people in attendance stood on the carriageway and hanging out of vehicles.

One dead horse was located in East Stratton and the other in Micheldever close to the A33. The cause of the death’s are still unexplained.

The police are also aware of a number of unauthorised encampments that have appeared at car parks across Winchester to Basingstoke believed to have travelled for the “King of the Road” races. The Local Authority have been contacted and are working to move on the Travellers.

Hampshire police seized three vehicles and arrested one person on Saturday for drug driving who attended the unauthorised event.

The RSPCA have been notified and are conducting investigations together with the police into the possibility of abuse and cruelty to at least three horses as pictured. The third horse suffered a large wound stated to have required 9 stitches to close the wound. Horses taking part on the A33 were reported to have been over worked.

Winchester MP Steve Brine has also intervened contacting the Chief Constable for answers as to why the illegal activity was not brought to a stop and allowed to carry on breaching both Covid-19 rules and Highway laws.

Local residents have been left angered after the chaos was caused leaving them stuck in their property’s and reported a large volume of litter being left in the area.

The video released was taken on Saturday where bets were laid on the fastest horse and rider. It was also reported that the “winning” horse received 9 stitches in her leg following the race. We also understand the horse pictured wounded lost a shoe during the race on the A33,

Police were left helpless and took to a tactical approach fully aware of the dangers of the highway and RSPCA officials were made aware of the activities.

A spokesperson for the traveller community responded stating; “racist again ….against travellers”

Hampshire police stated: “We have increased our patrols in the area, officers will engage with those in attendance and use enforcement action where necessary and proportionate to do so.