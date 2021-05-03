20 Firecrews from London and Surrey tackle blaze at boatyards

Twenty fire appliances and fire crews from both London Fire Brigade and Surrey fire and Rescue have been called to tackle a blaze after an explosion ripped through two boat near Feltham this afternoon

Fire crews are called on bank holiday Monday.

Flames could be seen shooting 30 feet in the air after the two boatyards caught a blaze following what is understood an explosion originating on the island

Firefighting efforts are being hampered due to restricted access onto the island which is a small bridge.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen as far as Heathrow airport.

Early indications are no one has been injured incident as firefighters continue to attempt to bring a fire under control.

Members of the public and drivers are being advised to avoid the area at police blocked roads and putting cordons.

More to follow