The collision involved a blue Yamaha 125 motorcycle and a pedal cycle the rider has sustained life-threatening injuries

At approximately 4.55am on the morning of Monday 3rd May 2021, Police were advised of a road traffic collision that occurred near to Royale Court, Chyandour Cliff, Penzance.

The collision involved a blue Yamaha 125 motorcycle and a pedal cycle.

As a result of the collision, the male rider of the motorcycle has sustained life-threatening injuries.

Officers from the specialist Roads Policing Team attended the scene along with forensic collision investigators. The road was closed for a number of hours whilst a specialist examination of the scene took place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have been in the area at the time or may have dashcam footage are asked to contact 101, quoting log number 142 of 03/05/21.