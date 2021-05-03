is considerable family and police concern for his welfare. 5’7″-8″, slim with shaved hair, wearing dark joggers, green jacket, orange/beige trainers, green jacket and blue Adidas cap, with black cycle helmet, grey sleeping bag and rucksack. If you see him do not approach him but call Police on 999 right away, quoting serial 265 of 03/05.
Please help us find Dean Walker, 34, who is currently missing and believed on foot in the Robertsbridge area this afternoon, Monday 3 May
58 mins ago
1 Min Read
