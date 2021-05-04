Officers were called to an address in Laud Close after reports that a 34-year-old woman had sadly died Police are now treating this as murder

A murder investigation has now been launched following the death of a woman in Reading on Friday (30/4).

Officers were called to an address in Laud Close at about 4.30pm after reports that a 34-year-old woman had sadly died.

The death was initially treated as unexplained while officers worked to establish the exact circumstances, but following a post mortem which took place yesterday (2/5), a murder investigation has now formally begun.

The post mortem gave the cause of death as blunt force head injury.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody at this time.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, officers are satisfied that the woman is Beth Aspey, aged 34. Her family are being supported by specially trained officers and they ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

Officers have obtained a warrant of further detention for the arrested man, allowing them more time to question him.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovic, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “Our officers have been carrying out a thorough investigation in the days since this incident was first reported to us, and now, following the results of yesterday’s post mortem, we have started a formal murder investigation.

“I understand that this will cause some concern in the community, however, I would like to take this opportunity to reassure people that this is an isolated incident and that a man has been arrested in connection with it.

“Members of the public will have seen an increased police presence in the area since Friday and this will remain in place while our investigation continues. If you have any questions or concerns at all, please feel free to approach our officers.

“Finally, if you have any information at all which you think could help our investigation, then please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43210184533.

“We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who saw or who had contact with Beth on Friday 30 April. We are releasing a photograph of her in order to help with this part of our investigation.”

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or make a report online.