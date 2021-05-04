A man has been charged as Thames Valley Police continues its murder investigation following the death of a woman in Reading

Officers were called to an address in Laud Close at about 4.30pm on Friday (30/4) after reports that 34-year-old Beth Aspey had sadly died.

A post mortem carried out yesterday (2/5) gave the cause of death as blunt force head injury.

Today (3/5), Ben Shand, aged 45, of Crescent Road, Reading, has been charged with one count of murder.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (4/5).

Thames Valley Police would like to continue to appeal for information relating to this incident and is particularly interested in hearing from anyone who saw Beth at any stage on Friday.

If you have any information which you think could be relevant, please call 101, quoting reference number 43210184533.

Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or make a report online.