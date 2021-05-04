ASHFORD BREAKING KENT

Seven fire engines have been sent to an explosion in Ashford

Fire crews have responded to a reported explosion in Mill View in Willesborough, near Ashford, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said. Seven fire engines have been sent to the scene.
A number of people were freed by emergency services following the blast in Willesborough just before 8am this morning, Kent Police said. Officers are now working to see if anyone else is unaccounted for.