Seven rushed to hospital two airlifted after Gas blast rips home apart in Ashford in Kent

An explosion in Ashford has resulted in two people sustaining serious injuries.

Kent Police, Kent Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to Mill View, Willesborough, Ashford at 7.57am on Tuesday, 4 May 2021 following a report of an explosion at a house.

The cause is yet to be established but at this stage the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A number of people were reported to have been trapped in the rubble and were rescued.

Two people sustained serious injuries and were taken to a London hospital. A further five people were treated locally for injuries described as less serious.

All residents are now accounted for.

The Salvation Army have set up a centre at a local village hall to provide support to those who have been evacuated.