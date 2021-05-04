Residents in the Mill View area of Willesborough are being advised of potential disruption to their power supply following an explosion in the area

Emergency services were called to the road at 7.57am on Tuesday, 4 May 2021 following a report of an explosion.

Two people sustained serious injuries and were taken to a London hospital for treatment. A further five people were treated at a local hospital for injuries described as less serious.

A number of people were rescued after becoming trapped in rubble. All residents are now accounted for.

Officers are now working to establish the cause of the incident, at this stage it is not believed to be suspicious.

The Salvation Army have set up a centre at a local village hall to provide support to those who have been evacuated.

Work is now underway to ensure the area is safe and utility companies are at the scene. Part of this work may result in some residents experiencing intermittent power disruption. Police are asking anyone who experiences issues and requires assistance to contact their power company or an officer at the scene.