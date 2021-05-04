Police have set up road checkpoints in Aylesham one-week from the anniversary of PCSO Julia James’ death

Detectives investigating the murder of PCSO Julia James are continuing to appeal for information a week on from her death.

Julia, 53, was found next to Akholt Wood in the Aylesham Road area of Snowdown just before 4pm on Tuesday 27 April 2021.

Road checks have carried out in the area to enable officers to speak to anyone who has not already come forward.

A minute’s silence in Julia’s memory will also be observed by officers and staff from across Kent Police at 2.30pm.

A post-mortem examination found that Julia died after suffering significant head injuries. She had been walking her dog at the time of the attack, having worked from home that day.

No arrests have been made as part of the ongoing investigation but detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are continuing to follow a number of lines of enquiry and are examining all possibilities in terms of motive and suspects.



Assistance has also been provided by the National Crime Agency, who have provided specialist advice on forensic search techniques.



Officers continue to appeal for information and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area on Monday 26 and Tuesday 27 April who may have seen something unusual or suspicious.

They are urged to contact Kent Police on 0800 0514 526. Anyone with video footage can submit it online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020121F07-PO1

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Meanwhile, a tent has been set up in Market Square, Aylesham, for anyone with information or concerns to stop by and speak to an officer.

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards said: ‘PCSO Julia James was a much-loved member of the policing family and we are all shocked and devastated by her death. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies remain with her family and friends.

‘I would like to reassure them and everyone else that we are leaving no stone unturned in investigating what happened to Julia and bringing whoever was responsible to justice.

‘My thanks go to the significant number of people who have spoken to us and provided information to date. If you think you might know something and have not already spoken to us then please do get in touch, no matter how insignificant you might think it is. Sometimes the smallest pieces of information lead to the biggest breakthroughs.

‘We understand why people living in the Snowdown area and further afield may feel uncertain about their own safety following Julia’s death, and we continue to advise people to remain vigilant until the full circumstances are established.’