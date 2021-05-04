Can you help police find a missing man from Liss?

Michael Brine, 62, left his home in Forest Road around 2am this morning and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare.

Police and search teams are carrying out extensive enquiries to try and locate him and are turning to the public to assist.

Michael is described as being white, around 6ft tall, bald and wears glasses.

Due to the time he left his house, police do not know what he was wearing, but believe he will have a bag with him, which has waterproof clothing in it.

He left his home on foot and is believed to still be in the Liss area.

If you have seen Michael or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference number 213 of today’s date (May 4).

In the event of an emergency call 999