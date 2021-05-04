Four fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and water from a hydrant to extinguish the flames, which had spread to trees and houses. No casualties were reported. The cause is believed to be accidental.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of an out-of-control bonfire that had started to spread in Windmill Road, Sevenoaks
