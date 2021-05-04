BREAKING KENT SEVENOAKS

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of an out-of-control bonfire that had started to spread in Windmill Road, Sevenoaks

Four fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and water from a hydrant to extinguish the flames, which had spread to trees and houses. No casualties were reported. The cause is believed to be accidental.