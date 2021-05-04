Two police officers have pulled a man from a burning building during a fire in Sellindge

The officers from Folkestone’s Local Policing Team attended following concerns for a man in a property near Swan Lane at 12.40am on Monday 3 May 2021.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, the officers noticed there was a fire inside.

One of the officers then entered the property through a window and pulled a man towards a door, which was locked.

As the fire then spread through the rooms, the officer’s colleague smashed a glass panel on the door, allowing the officer and the man to escape.

Both officers then assisted in evacuating neighbouring houses and Kent Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire. No serious injuries were reported.

Chief Inspector Alice Ames, Folkestone and Hythe District Commander, said: ‘I would like to praise the immense bravery of the officer who entered this property to save the life of the man inside, and the quick actions of his colleague who helped get both men out.

‘Our officers are often the first at the scene of complex and dangerous incidents and this fire is another example of how they use their courage and professionalism to keep people safe.’

Christopher Pain, 57, of Brook Lane, Sellindge, has been charged with arson reckless as to whether life would be endangered. He appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 4 May 2021 and was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 7 Jun