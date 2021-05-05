Police and family are concerned for the welfare of missing 14-year-old Rebecca Goold from Crowborough, who has not been seen since she left home for school on Tuesday morning, 4 May.

Widespread local enquiries are being made to find Rebecca, who is described as white, 5’2″, of slim build, with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing glasses, a white/silver high visibility jacket and either ripped jeans or grey jogging bottoms.

She may also be in the Croydon or Purley areas of South London and enquiries are being made there with the assistance of the Metropolitan Police.

Anyone who sees Rebecca or who has any other information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact Sussex Police right away on 999 or 101, quoting serial 882 of 04/05.