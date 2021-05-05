A woman who murdered her flatmate and hid her body in suitcases has been jailed for life

Gareeca Gordon, 28, fatally stabbed Phoenix Netts, 28,at the property they shared in Birmingham, on April 16, last year.

Bristol Crown Court heard that Gordon killed Ms Netts days after ‘demanding’ a sexual relationship with her and became aggressive when she refused.

Gordon dismembered the victim’s body with a circular saw before making several trips to the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire, to conceal her remains in suitcases.