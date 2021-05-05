Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dascham footage to come forward following a fatal road traffic collision near Weymouth

Dorset Police received a report of a collision that occurred at around 5pm on Tuesday 4 May 2021 on the A353 Preston Road at Osmington Hill. The collision involved a blue Yamaha motorcycle, which is was reported to have been travelling as part of a wider group of four motorcycles.

Officers attended, along with the ambulance service, and very sadly the rider of the Yamaha – a man aged in his 20s from Poole – was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.

Road closures were put in place to allow the emergency services to respond to the incident and for an examination of the collision scene to take place.

Sergeant Rhys Griffiths, of the traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the young man who sadly died at this extremely difficult time for them. We will be carrying out a full investigation to establish the circumstances of this collision.

“From our enquiries, it is believed the motorcyclists travelled from Greenhill in Weymouth, along Preston Beach Road and then up to Osmington Hill prior to the collision.

“I would urge any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who has captured anything relevant on dashcam, to please contact us if you have not already spoken to police.

“I would also like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding while the road closures were in place. These closures were absolutely necessary to allow the emergency services to respond and for a thorough examination of the scene to be carried out.”