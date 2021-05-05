Police are investigating an incident in which two males are alleged to have pursued a young boy in Beckenham

Police were called at 4.40pm on Friday, 30 April. The victim, aged 11, was walking home from school in Whitmore Road, when he was believed to have been approached by two males in a small black van who asked him if he wanted a lift.

The victim ran into a park and was followed by the men.

The victim spotted two other men in a tennis court area and ran to them to inform them that he was being followed.

The two suspects then left the scene and the victim ran home and alerted his parents. The victim was not physically harmed but was left very shaken by the incident.

Superintendent Andy Brittain, from the South Area BCU, which covers Bromley borough, said: “I fully acknowledge our initial response was not sufficient given the extremely worrying circumstances of this incident.

The matter was reviewed and detectives are carrying out further investigation which remains ongoing. CCTV of the area is currently being reviewed to identify any possible suspects. Detectives have been in touch with the boy’s parents to update them on the investigation so far, and will continue to keep them informed of any developments.

“I want to reassure the boy’s parents and the wider community that this incident is being fully investigated to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”

One of the males is described as white, approximately 5ft 10in tall. The second suspect is described as 6ft tall.

Superintendent Brittain, added: “I would also appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward and speak to officers, especially the two men playing tennis that the victim approached for help.”

There have been no arrests at this time and enquiries continue, led by the South Area Command Unit CID.