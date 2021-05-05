Police quickly arrested a man after a victim was allegedly threatened at knifepoint

Officers responded within minutes of a call to a house in Brendon Road, Wollaton at around 7.20pm last night (Monday 3 May 2021) after a man reported he had been threatened by a man holding a knife.

Upon arrival, police secured the area and swiftly arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the report.

A knife was recovered at the scene during a search of the house.

No one was injured in the incident and police are now appealing to anyone who may have any information to come forward.

Inspector Mark Stanley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers did an excellent job to arrive at the scene and make an arrest as part of their enquiries.

“While no one was injured in this incident, whenever a knife is involved, there is always the potential for matters to escalate and result in a far more serious outcome.

“The recovery of a knife at the scene is also positive as it prevents that weapon from being used to harm another person.

“I am now appealing to anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area at the time to get in touch with Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 573 of 3 May 2021.”

The man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.