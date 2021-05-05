Fire crews were called out this evening to tackle two vehicles that caught alight in a residential street in Cowplain on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were alerted around 8.20pm to reports that a car was on fire next to a family home.

Neighbours on Milton Road heard a loud explosion before the blaze spread to the bungalow.

Fire crews arrived quickly to evacuate property before tackling the blaze wearing breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.

The Fire services remained on the scene after the flames were extinguished to clear smoke from the area using a large fan.

Nobody was hurt during the incident and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire service said an investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.

An eyewitness reported hearing loud bangs with flames spreading to the roof of the property.

Fire crews were sent from Waterlooville, Cosham and Horndean and they were supported by the aerial ladder from Southsea.