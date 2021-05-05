Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to talk to following a sexual assault on Twyford Avenue in Portsmouth

The incident took place on Sunday 14 February shortly before 7.25pm.
A man approached a woman unknown to him and hugged her forcefully before kissing her on the neck. The woman was not injured.
Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries and are now asking the public if they can identify the man pictured in the e-fit.
This man is described as:
Black
5foot 10inches tall
Skinny
In his mid-30s
Skinny face with visible cheekbones
Clean shaven
Wearing a khaki jacket with side pockets and a black top underneath.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210056262.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111