A family man was stabbed to death when he interrupted his daughter’s birthday barbecue to help a neighbour attacked by youths in a noise row.

James Gibbons, a plumber in his 30s and known locally as Gibbo, was stabbed on an estate that locals call ‘Alcatraz’ in Laindon, Essex, at around 9.30pm on Sunday.

Mr Gibbons was found with stab wounds and died at the scene despite efforts by paramedics.

Neighbours say Mr Gibbons was enjoying a barbecue for his daughter’s birthday when tragedy struck on the estate nicknamed after the famous American prison.

It is thought Mr Gibbons went outside to help the neighbour who had told youths to be quiet when he was stabbed to death.