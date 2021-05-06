A man alleged to have exposed himself in front of a child in Mereworth has been charged and remanded in custody

Kent Police was called at 11.35am on Saturday 1 May 2021 to a report of an incident near a play area off Butchers Lane.

It is alleged a man approached a child and then indecently exposed himself.

At around 3.40pm officers arrested Martyn Palmer, aged 49, from Mereworth.

He was later charged with engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Mr Palmer appeared before Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 3 May. He was remanded in custody until his next hearing which will be at Maidstone Crown Court on 1 June.

Anyone with information which may assist this investigation is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/YY/2068/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form.