Police have released  CCTV images in connection with our investigation into the death of Agapito De Sousa in Bracknell

Mr De Sousa died in hospital on 27 April following an incident in the Twin Bridges Underpass on Sunday 25 April at around 3.30am.

We appreciate that these images are of very low quality, but we are hoping that the individuals will recognise themselves and come forward. We believe they may be witnesses to what happened.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Bosley from the Major Crime Unit said: “These images, from Downshire Way, are not of a high quality, but we are very keen to hear from the riders of these scooters, who were seen on CCTV entering the underpass on the morning of 25 April.

“I would like to stress that at this stage, we believe these individuals to be witnesses, but we have, as yet, been unable to identify them, and would urge them to please contact Thames Valley Police, as it is possible that they may have seen the incident, or have some information that may prove crucial to our investigation.

“If you believe any of these individuals are you, I am urging you to please contact us so that we can ascertain whether you have any information or witnessed what happened.

“Similarly, if anybody does recognise them, please get in touch with us.

“The circumstances of Mr de Sousa’s death are being thoroughly investigated, and we would like to again reassure the local community that we do not believe there to be any wider threat, and that this was an isolated incident.

“However, we want to understand how Mr de Sousa sustained his injuries and bring some answers for his grieving family, who we are continuing to support.

“A 39-year-old man from Bracknell has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and theft, and he has been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

“I would again appeal to anybody who has any information, no matter how insignificant you believe this may be, to please call Thames Valley Police on 101, or make a report online, quoting reference number 43210174782.

“You can also report anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“We believe Mr de Sousa left a property at around 3am on Sunday riding a white electric scooter with black handles.

“I would re-iterate in this appeal to the individuals in the images that we are releasing today to please come forward. You will know who you are, and would repeat that we are treating you as witnesses to what has happened.

“This is a complex investigation, and I would like to again express my thanks to all those who have come forward so far to assist us.