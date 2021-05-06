First pictures of man stabbed in Portsmouth now charged with weapon offences and attempted GBH

Officers investigating a serious assault in Portsmouth have charged a second man in connection with the incident.

Charlie Rose, 19, of All Saints Street, Portsmouth, has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (Friday 7 May).

The charge comes after officers attended an incident in Arundel Street shortly after 5.30pm on Friday 30 April.

A 19-year-old man suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.