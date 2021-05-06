Detectives appeal for CCTV and dashcam on two week anniversary of murder in Walton on Thames

Detectives investigating the murder of a man and attempt murder of another man in Walton-on-Thames two weeks ago (22 April), are continuing to appeal for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the area to come forward.

Residents will notice an increased police presence in the area today (6 May), as officers carry out enquiries to speak to potential witnesses who may have been in the area two weeks ago and may not have already come forward.

Detectives are keen to speak to any residents or local businesses who have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area between Church Street in Walton-on-Thames and Temple Field Close in Addlestone, between the hours of 1.30 and 4.15pm on 22 April.

Footage showing a white BMW 1 series, index LM64 LVW, is of particular interest.

The vehicle is known to have left the scene at Church Street and travelled along Walton Lane, into Weybridge and onto the High Street, before turning right onto Elmgrove Road. The vehicle is later seen driving southbound on the A318/Chertsey Road into Addlestone, where it was found abandoned near to the Sayers Court Allotments.

Detective Chief Inspector David Springett, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help with two aspects of the investigation. We believe that there were a number of vehicles using the car parks behind M&S which is adjacent to the road where the incident took place. If you believe you were one of those people using the car park between 1.30 and 2.30pm on 22 April and can provide any information or may have dashcam footage, please get in touch straightaway.

“We are also keen to speak to any residents or local businesses who have CCTV footage of the area between Church Street in Walton-on-Thames and Temple Field Close in Addlestone, or any of the aforementioned roads in our appeal, between 1.30 and 4.15pm on the same day. In particular, we are looking for footage which features a white BMW 1 series car.”

If you have any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, please report by using the Major Incident Public Portal, via this link https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4521K48-PO1 .

You can also contact police via 101 or online at www.surrey.police.uk .