Major Incident declared at New Providence Wharf as 100 fire fighter\’s tackle blaze on three floors of burning building

Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters have been called to a fire at a block of flats on Fairmont Avenue in Poplar.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a 19-storey block. Parts of the eighth, ninth and 10th floors are alight.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have taken 13 calls to the fire.

The Brigade was called at 8.55am . Fire crews from Poplar, Millwall, Shadwell, Plaistow, Whitechapel and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The incident has been declared a major incident by the London fire Brigade