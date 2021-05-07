An image of a man who could be key to the Julia James murder investigation has been released by detectives

Officers want to speak to the individual pictured who is understood to have been in the Aylesham area on Wednesday 28 April 2021 – the day after PCSO Julia James was murdered.

Julia, 53, was found deceased next to Akholt Wood in Snowdown at around 4pm on Tuesday 27 April 2021. She had been working at home that day before taking her Jack Russell Toby for a walk in the Aylesham Road area.

A post-mortem revealed Julia died from significant head injuries.

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards from Kent Police said: ‘We are now in a position to release an image of a man we would like to speak to.

‘We firmly believe he has information that could help this investigation and we urge him to come forward.

‘We are also appealing to the public or anyone who knows this individual to please come forward with his details. Perhaps he lives near you, perhaps you work with him or perhaps he visits your local shop to buy food.

‘Please get in touch and help us find the answers Julia’s family deserve.’

Anyone who recognises the man in the photo is urged to contact Kent Police on 0800 0514 526. Witnesses and anyone with any other information, CCTV or dashcam footage are also still being asked to submit details online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020121F07-PO1

ACC Richards added: ‘We’re still waiting for that critical phone call or piece of information to help solve this investigation.

‘We have a large team of specialist detectives working on this case but there is someone somewhere who knows this man in the picture, or who knows something about the day Julia died.

‘I urge them to do the right thing and get in touch. We will handle your call with the utmost confidence and sensitivity.’