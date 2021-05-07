Computer-generated images of two men have been released as part of an investigation into an arson and a burglary in Dover

Emergency services were called to a report of a fire at a property in the Old Park Hill area of Whitfield at 5.25pm on 9 April 2021. It was established that items, including medals had also been stolen from the property during the incident.

Officers investigating the incident would like to identify and speak to the two men pictured.

Anyone who recognises either man should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/58599/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org