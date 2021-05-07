Two charges have been authorised against a man who is alleged to have intentionally run over a teenage boy in Gravesend

The victim sustained a serious leg injury following the incident, which took place in the Waterton Avenue and Mark Lane area, on the evening of Sunday 25 April 2021.

As part of enquiries, Cameron O’Brien was arrested in connection with the incident on Thursday 6 May.

The 24-year-old, of Shamrock Road, Gravesend, has since been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been remanded in custody to attend Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 7 May.

As part of ongoing enquiries, two 16-year-old boys from Gravesend have also been arrested in connection with the incident. They have been released on bail, pending further investigation.

Detectives remain keen to hear from anyone who can assist with their enquires.

Anyone with information, or privately held CCTV and dash cam footage that was recorded in the area at the time of the incident, is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/69267/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form which is available via this link.