A man who pleaded guilty to two terrorism offences has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison and was made the subject of an extended licence period for a further six years

He will also be subject to a terrorism notification order, which means he will be closely monitored for a period of 30 years.

Robert Gregory, aged 24 and from Bournemouth, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday 6 May 2021. At an earlier hearing on Thursday 1 April 2021 at the same court he had pleaded guilty to two charges contrary to section 58(1)(c) of the Terrorism Act 2000 – these being that he viewed, or otherwise accessed, by means of the internet a document or record containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Gregory’s mobile phone was seized on Friday 26 April 2019 after concerns were raised about searches that had been made on the device.

A detailed review of his mobile phone revealed that instructional videos on the manufacture of a small explosive device and an electronic timer had been viewed, or otherwise accessed, on Saturday 13 April 2019.

Detective Inspector Dave Lennane, of Counter-Terrorism South West, said: “We will always act on concerns raised and will thoroughly investigate each case to determine whether any offences have been committed.

“However, counter-terrorism policing cannot protect our society on its own. We need everyone to be alert to signs that somebody might be getting drawn to looking at material that could ultimately lead to people being harmed.