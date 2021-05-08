A man of ‘Interest’ posted by kent police earlier in relation to PCSO Julia James has been identified

Officers are no longer appealing for information regarding the man in the image released as part of the investigation into the death of Julia James.

Julia, 53, was found deceased next to Akholt Wood in Snowdown at around 4pm on Tuesday 27 April 2021. She had been working at home that day before taking her Jack Russell Toby for a walk in the Aylesham Road area.

A post-mortem revealed Julia died from significant head injuries.

Kent Police can confirm that the man in the photo has now been identified and we are no longer appealing for information in relation to him at this time.

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards from Kent Police said: ‘As throughout the investigation the power of the public and their support has helped this investigation and I want to take this opportunity to thank them for getting in touch to help us.