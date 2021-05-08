Police launch murder investigation after man is shot and stabbed to death in the early hours in Hackney bloodbath

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man believed to be in his 30’s was shot at and stabbed in the early hours of Saturday morning in Hackey.

Armed Police and Paramedics were all called to Gillett Square in N16 around 1.10 am on Saturday morning.

The man was found with serious injuries and despite efforts of AVR officers and paramedics, the man died at the scene.

Police have closed Gillett Square and a number of the surrounding roads whilst they carry out their investigation.

The Met Police have been approached for further details

More to follow